Pak Navy holds firepower display

ISLAMABAD: In an impressive display, the Pakistan Navy destroyers demonstrated their firepower (missile firings) in the North Arabian Sea on Friday. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat as the chief guest witnessed the live weapon firing from PNS Moawin, a newly commissioned Combat Logistic Support Ship. Firepower demonstration was also witnessed by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, and senior officers from the three services.

The event was conducted at the culmination of Sea Phase of major maritime exercise Seaspark-18. The exercise was conducted to validate war fighting concepts under hybrid threat environment involving support of PAF and Pak Army. Chief of the Air Staff also appreciated the joint operations especially enhanced coordination between PN and PAF in the maritime domain.

The anti-ship missiles were successfully fired by Pakistan Navy ships Shamsheer and Shahjahan. The live firings at sea remained highly successful as both missiles hit their targets, affirming PN war fighting capability.

Chief of the Naval Staff on the occasion stated that the Pakistan Navy is ready in all respects to defeat any misadventure and aggression against Pakistan in the maritime domain. The Pakistan Navy fleet is a four dimensional force which is combat ready and prepared to tackle Grey Hybrid Warfare threat.

“Firing of missiles is an expression of our resolve to shoulder the sacred responsibility of defending Pakistan.” Later, General Zubair reviewed the fleet units and flypast by Naval Air Arm. He applauded operational readiness of the PN fleet and commended officers and men of Pakistan Navy for their commitment in the line of duty. He added that the Pakistan Navy has transformed into a strong and formidable force in protecting national maritime interests in the region and beyond.