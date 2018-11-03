Sat November 03, 2018
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

Writ in tatters

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2018

‘Robbers’ among seven apprehended

The paramilitary force arrested seven suspects, including robbers, during targeted operations on Friday.

Mohammad alias K2 and Mohammad Naveed were arrested during raids in Saudabad and Gulshan-e-Maymar. The suspects were involved in a number of robbery cases, according to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers.

During raids in Baloch Colony, Mobina Town and Baghdadi area, five suspects were apprehended for their involvement in aerial firing, possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling. They were identified as Saeed Shah, Adil Rasheed, Abdul Saeed, Umair Saleem and Waseem. Weapons and narcotics were seized and looted valuables recovered by the soldiers. They were handed over to police for legal action.

On Thursday, paramilitary soldiers had arrested an alleged extortionist belonging to the Lyari gang war. Akbar alias Langra, associated with a gang led by Sajid and Majid, was caught in an intelligence-based raid in Pak Colony, according to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers. The suspect admitted extorting traders and his involvement in gambling and drug peddling.

