‘Robbers’ among seven apprehended

The paramilitary force arrested seven suspects, including robbers, during targeted operations on Friday.

Mohammad alias K2 and Mohammad Naveed were arrested during raids in Saudabad and Gulshan-e-Maymar. The suspects were involved in a number of robbery cases, according to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers.

During raids in Baloch Colony, Mobina Town and Baghdadi area, five suspects were apprehended for their involvement in aerial firing, possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling. They were identified as Saeed Shah, Adil Rasheed, Abdul Saeed, Umair Saleem and Waseem. Weapons and narcotics were seized and looted valuables recovered by the soldiers. They were handed over to police for legal action.

On Thursday, paramilitary soldiers had arrested an alleged extortionist belonging to the Lyari gang war. Akbar alias Langra, associated with a gang led by Sajid and Majid, was caught in an intelligence-based raid in Pak Colony, according to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers. The suspect admitted extorting traders and his involvement in gambling and drug peddling.