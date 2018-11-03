Huzaifa, Sami, Hamza win tennis titles

KARACHI: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, Sami Zeb, and Hamza Roman won titles at Chairman POF Board (national ranking) Tennis Championship in Wah, Islamabad, on Friday.

Huzaifa thrashed Saqib Hayat 6-0, 6-0 in the final of boys’ under-18 singles and Sami overpowered Hasheesh Kumar 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the final of under-14 singles. Hamza smashed Jamal Shah 4-0, 4-0 in the final of boys/girls under-10 category.

Aqeel Khan and Abid Ali Akbar overpowered M Abid and Waqas Malak 5-7, 6-4, 10-6 in men’s doubles final. The seniors 45-plus doubles title was claimed by Israr Gul and Jahanzaib Khan as they got a walkover against Nauman Aleem and Hameed-ul-Haq.

In the semi-finals, Israr and Jahanzaib had beaten Brig Chanzeb and Aftab Ahmed 6-3, 6-4. Nauman and Hameed had defeated Major Mazhar and Col Shahid 6-3, 7-5.