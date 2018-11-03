Sat November 03, 2018
Sports

AFP
November 3, 2018

Share

Young swimmers Bisma, Haseeb set national records

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top young swimmer Bisma Khan and Syed Mohammad Haseeb Tariq set new national records on the opening day of the 16th National Women’s Swimming Championship and 55th National Men’s Swimming Championship at the international swimming pool in Lahore on Friday.

Army’s Bisma, the younger sister of Olympian Kiran Khan, clocked 27.99 seconds to set a new national record in the 50m freestyle competitions. She was followed by Areeba Sheikh of Army with a timing of 30.36, while Jehanara Nabi of WAPDA got bronze with a timing of 30.62.

Meanwhile, Haseeb of WAPDA clocked 2:14.09 to set new national record in the 200m backstroke. He was followed in this event by Waqas Hussain of Army who clocked 2:17.85 and Naved Hussain of Army with a timing of 2:17.85.

Overall in the women’s section Army were leading with two gold and two silver. They were followed by WAPDA with two gold, one silver and one bronze. Sindh captured one silver and three bronze.

In the men’s section, WAPDA were leading with four gold, four silver and one bronze. Army followed with two gold, one silver and three bronze, while Sindh trailed at the third place with one silver and two bronze medals.

Comments

