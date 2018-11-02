Smog hits Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Smog engulfed Bahawalpur and surrounding areas on Thursday morning.

The local met office said that light and moderate smog will remain in the region in morning during the next few days.

“Smog has been taking place due to burn of stuff at rice factories and rising pollution in air in India which had also been heading towards Pakistan, especially Lahore, Bahawalpur and other districts bordering India,” it said.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature 33 centigrade and the lowest 19 centigrade were recorded. The met office has forecast a dry weather with chances of smog in morning time during next 24 hours.

A health expert, Dr Haroon, urged the authorities concerned to overcome the issue of air pollution caused by smoke-emitting vehicles.

“The authorities and departments concerned should immediately take measures against burning of plastic, tyres and smoke-emitting vehicles,” he said.

He advised the people to avoid bringing children in open, especially in morning time when smog engulfed the region.