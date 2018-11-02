Atletico de Madrid Academia to send Pak players abroad

LAHORE: Atletico de Madrid Academia Pakistan will train school boys aged between 5 to 18 years at the academy and send talented players abroad for international exposure; this was stated by CEO of Atletico de Madrid Academia Pakistan Atta Tanseer Sheikh during a meeting with DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar at his office at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Spanish football club Atletico de Madrid Academia delegation met with DG SBP under the leadership of PFF Secretary Col (retd) Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi. The delegation was comprised of CEO M Atta Tanseer Sheikh, Director Faisal Sheikh, Academy Managers Javier Visea Sagues and Daniel Limones Garcia.

Atletico de Madrid academia officials informed the DG SBP that the renowned Spanish club has launched a football academy in Pakistan with an aim to develop the game of football at grassroots level. “The phase one of the academy has been launched at junior school level and the arrangements are being made to initiate the phase II at a wider level”.

DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar said that Sports Board Punjab will extend every possible assistance for the promotion of football in the province.

“SBP has always been cooperative for the holding of sports competitions anywhere in the province. We extended sufficient support for the orgnisation of National Women Football Championship and Punjab U-15 Football Cup in recent weeks and we will continue this practice in future as well”.