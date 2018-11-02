Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
The PTI’s encounter with reality

The PTI’s encounter with reality
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Atletico de Madrid Academia to send Pak players abroad

LAHORE: Atletico de Madrid Academia Pakistan will train school boys aged between 5 to 18 years at the academy and send talented players abroad for international exposure; this was stated by CEO of Atletico de Madrid Academia Pakistan Atta Tanseer Sheikh during a meeting with DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar at his office at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Spanish football club Atletico de Madrid Academia delegation met with DG SBP under the leadership of PFF Secretary Col (retd) Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi. The delegation was comprised of CEO M Atta Tanseer Sheikh, Director Faisal Sheikh, Academy Managers Javier Visea Sagues and Daniel Limones Garcia.

Atletico de Madrid academia officials informed the DG SBP that the renowned Spanish club has launched a football academy in Pakistan with an aim to develop the game of football at grassroots level. “The phase one of the academy has been launched at junior school level and the arrangements are being made to initiate the phase II at a wider level”.

DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar said that Sports Board Punjab will extend every possible assistance for the promotion of football in the province.

“SBP has always been cooperative for the holding of sports competitions anywhere in the province. We extended sufficient support for the orgnisation of National Women Football Championship and Punjab U-15 Football Cup in recent weeks and we will continue this practice in future as well”.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial

Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial
Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Photos & Videos

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam
12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards

Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards