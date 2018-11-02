Opposition, public asked to wait for reforms

LAHORE: The Opposition and the general public should give time to the government for the results of the reforms being introduced by it for economic revival and growth while the government should not have given 100-day plan rather it should have given one or two years plan as people are concerned with their bread and butter and they least bother who is ruling.

These views were expressed by the women of different segments of society in the Jang Economic Session on ‘Women opinion on government performance and public expectations’. The panellists were Qaisara Sheikh, Amna Ulfat, Qurat-ul-Aien, Aima Mehmood and Sajida Mir while the session was hosted by Sikandar Lodhi.

Qaisara Sheikh said that the government could not solve old problems immediately while reforms were started for change in the country so time should be given to it and the government performance should be appreciated instead of criticism.

She said non political people were included in business council, besides environment protection steps while there is need of effective exports centric industrial policy. She said reforms for equal taxation should be introduced in the FBR besides making taxation system easy as the business community would fully support the government for the eradication of corruption and FBR reforms.

Amna Ulfat said that the general public should understand that their problems could not be solved with the push of single button rather it will take time. She said action against land grabbers, economic revival through Saudi financial support, tree plantation, citizen complaint portal were 100 days plan agenda and it will revive the investors’ confidence.

Qurat-ul-Aien said that gender discrimination should be ended for economic growth and both genders should be treated equally by providing equal opportunities to ensure the contribution of women to national economic growth. She said the government showed interest in housing and clean drinking water projects for public so the public should also wait. She said skilled labour force was required for housing sector; otherwise, the government grand plan could have faced difficulties. She demanded adjusting women for economic activities with effective planning. She called for plans for eradication of corruption from bottom while 100 percent issues could not be solved in 100 days but positive change started and every individual should play their role in it.

Aima Mehmood said women were expecting better job and business opportunities from the government slogan of change which did not come true so far. She demanded equal representation of women from cabinet to every segment. She said all issues could not be resolved in 100 days but policies should be evolved to resolve the issues.

Sajida Mir said welfare state was required while first responsibility of the democratic government was to ensure provision of basic needs to public. She said economy was at the verge of collapse while politics of allegations and agitation worsened the situation. She demanded the government bring down the prices of flour, ghee and other essential items while increase rates of luxury items.