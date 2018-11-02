Abu Dhabi firm to buy Emaar’s assets

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) is in talks to buy some hotel buildings from Dubai´s Emaar Properties, two sources familiar with the matter said, as Emaar increasingly focuses on its core businesses.

ADNH, one of the biggest hotel owners in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, has been in advanced discussions with Emaar over the last two months, the sources said, adding Emaar would continue to manage the hotels.

ADNH declined to comment. Emaar said: :we are in discussion with a number of parties who have shown interest” without giving details.