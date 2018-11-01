ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships-II attracts 28 foreign players

KARACHI: As many as 28 foreign players have entered ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships-II to be held at PTF Complex in Islamabad from November 12-17. According to the acceptance list, 19 boys and nine girls from other countries have entered their names for the second edition of the championships. It is worth adding here that 32 foreign tennis players (21 boys and 11 girls) entered their names in the first edition of the championships that is scheduled at the same venue from November 5-10.