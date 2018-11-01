Schools in twin cities closed for two days

Rawalpindi: All government, private particularly missionary schools in Rawalpindi and Islamabad will remain closed for two days on Thursday and Friday. The schools will reopen on Monday if situation cools down.

Punjab government has imposed Section 144 for ten days. All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) President Kashif Mirza announced closure of all private schools for two days due to tense situation in the country.

“The schools will reopen on Monday dependent on situation,” he claimed. St Mary’s Academy Principal Nepoleion Gomes also confirmed to ‘The News’ that initially all missionary schools will remain closed for two days due to tense situation in the country. Schools will reopen from Monday after evaluation of the situation,” he added.

The Punjab government notification regarding closure of schools had not reached to local management, Rawalpindi till the filing of this report. However Executive District Officer (EDO) Education Riaz Ahmed told ‘The News’ that he was not aware of any formal directions, issued by the provincial government to close down public schools.

It might be possible the notification will be issue late in the night to close down

government schools on Thursday. If Punjab government issues notification regarding closure of public schools then we will close down schools on Thursday (today),” he added.