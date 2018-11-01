PM grants go ahead for water conservation projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has granted go-ahead to the Ministry of National Food Security & Research to develop three major projects for conservation of nine million acre feet (MAF) water through lining of the watercourse across the country and laser leveling of the fields, enhancement of 60,000 acres of command area of small and mini dams and water conservation in Barani areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting on water conservation at Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Wednesday. These interventions are in line with the agenda of the PTI government. The prime minister’s first 100 days agenda includes massive expansion in water conservation efforts through smart interventions to reduce water losses. The project “National Programme for improvement of Watercourses in Pakistan Phase-II” would be undertaken across the country with a target of lining of over 73,000 watercourses and laser leveling of 12,110 units. It was decided that the government will subsidise laser-levelers for all the provinces with emphasis on the Sindh province.