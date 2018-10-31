APA panel adopts Gwadar statement

GWADAR/ISLAMABAD: The Asian Parliamentary Assembly Standing Committee on Political Affairs Tuesday adopted ‘the Gwadar Statement’, calling for synergising of efforts and resources essential for regional peace, development and prosperity.

The Gwadar Statement declares that while all countries in the Asian region have their national priorities and goals, we must continue to take our cooperation forward, synergise our resources and efforts, and support each other for the collective sustainable development of Asia.

The statement termed it critical to highlight that while our Asian vision is focused on trade, economic and energy markets, it also carries a much-needed heed to help adapt to climate change and preserve the environment. To mark this historic gathering, the distinguished delegates also lent a hand in Pakistan’s national drive towards tree plantation campaign.

It recognised that through bilateral as well as multilateral synergised efforts, we can check the challenges of climate change and give a better future to our coming generations.

Acting President of Pakistan, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, during his concluding remarks, expressed gratitude that the statement made by the Pakistan delegation (which was adopted by this august gathering) not only recorded the highest ever participation in the APA Committee meetings, but also encompassed all the achievements made by the event.

Sanjrani said, “We must, under the umbrella of the APA, accord top priority to highlighting and addressing issues of human rights violations, as they not only negate democracy, but also stand as a hurdle to peace, prosperity and inclusive development.”

The committee also passed the resolution titled, ‘Towards an Asian Parliament’ in the form passed by the APA Plenary held in 2017 and will now be open for any further amendments after the member parliaments hold necessary discussions. The resolution was proposed by Pakistan and was adopted as part of the Lahore Declaration on December 03, 2014 and hence had led to the having a Special Committee on Creation of Asian Parliament (SCCAP).

The meeting was chaired by Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz in Gwadar. The Resolution on ‘Development Through Democracy’ tabled before the Committee by Pakistan, was welcomed by the member countries and principally consented to the view adopted by Pakistan in the resolution. The resolution will now be considered again in the next meeting of the Standing Committee on Political Affairs.

The Senate of Pakistan, through this resolution titled; “Development through Democracy’ endeavours to bring the countries of Asian region.