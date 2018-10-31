Rawalpindi secure victory in KP women T20 league

PESHAWAR: Rawalpindi Hitters and Fata Strikers won their respective matches on Tuesday as the 1st edition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women T20 Super League kicked off here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.

Rawalpindi Hitters defeated Karachi Queens by 5 wickets in the opening match. Rawalpindi Hitters captain Naila Nazir won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Batting first, Karachi’s opener Mehtab scored 21 runs off 33 balls but the remaining batters failed to cope with the good bowling attack of Rawalpindi team.

Rawalpindi’s bowlers including right-arm spinner Aima, Fatima Sana and Madiha Gul ripped through battling line of Karachi and grabbed three wickets each.

Karachi set a target of just 49 runs for Rawalpindi which they achieved in 17 overs for the loss of 6 wickets. Aima, who took three wickets, also scored 27 runs off just 11 balls and guided her team to victory in the match.

Likewise, Fata Strikers thrashed Peshawar Paighlay by nine wickets in the second match of the day. Peshawar team won the toss and elected to bat first.

Peshawar batters failed to display good show and could only manage 60 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

Pari (23), Salma and Nousheen (16) were the only notable run-getters as no other batters could manage to enter the double figure.

Fatima Sana and Madiha Gul claimed three wickets each for Fata Strikers. Fata Strikers, who also comprised players from Iran, chased down the modest target for the loss of just 2 wickets as Sana (28) and Ayesha (15) played well.

A total of eight teams from across the country including, Karachi Queens, Peshawar Angels, Rawalpindi Hitters, Fata Strikers, Peshawar Paighlay, Islamabad Blasters, Kashmir Stars and Quetta Fighters. Earlier, the opening ceremony of the league was held. Organising Secretary Sadaf Khan also spoke on the occasion.