Abid tames Ahmad in POF Ranking Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Abid tamed Ahmad Chaudhry in straight sets to make it to the 3rd round of the 3rd Chairman POF Board National Ranking Tennis Tournament is in progress at POF Tennis Courts Wah.

In Tuesday’s second round match Abid proved too good for Ahmad beating him 6-2, 7-6 (2). All other seeded players made it to the next round in men’s single.

Results: Aqeel Khan bt Malik Abdul Rehman 6-4, 6-2; Muzammil Murtaza bt Huzaifa Abdul Reham 6-4, 6-3; Mudassir Murtaza bt Ahmed Babar 6-1,6-0; M Shoaib bt Saqib Hayat 6-1, 6-4; Gibranul Haq bt Subhan bin Salik 6-1, 6-2; Abid Akbar bt Heera Ashiq 6-4, 6-4; M Abid bt Ahmed Ch 6-2,7-6(2)

Men’s doubles (1st round): Saqib Hayat/Nauman Aftab bt Kashanul Haq/Gibranul haq 7-5, 6-2; Amjad Ishaq/Major Mazhar bt Shakirullah/Musa Ch 7-6 (4), 5-7, 10-5; Heera Ashiq/Malik A.Rehman w/o Qasim Ali/Zeeshan Malik; Yousaf Khalil/Asadullah bt Ahmed Asjad, Ahmed Babar 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 M Shoaib/Huzaifa A Rehman bt Abdaal Haider/Ahmed Ch 6-3, 2-6, 10-7.

Boys under-18 (2nd round): Muhammad Shoaib bt Kashan Umar 6-3, 6-4; Huzaifa A. Rehman bt Hamid Israr 6-0, 6-0; Nauman Aftab bt Ehtisham Humayun 6-0, 6-0; Parbat Kumar bt Musa Ch 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; Ahmad Asjad bt M. Abdullah 6-0, 6-4; Hassam Khan bt Zaid Nasir 6-4, 6-1; Aqib Hayat bt Uzair Khan 6-0, 6-1; Saqib Hayat bt Sami Zeb 6-1,6-1.

Boys under-14 (2nd round): Sami Zeb bt Shahsawar Khan 4-1,4-2; M.Talha Khan bt Hamza Roman 5-3, 4-2; Uzair Khan bt Huzaima A.Rehman 4-2, 2-4, 5-4 (3); Hasheesh Kumar bt Ahtesham Humayun 4-0, 4-0; Kashan Umar bt Yahya Musa Luni 4-0, 4-0; Hamid Israr bt M Zubair 4-0,4-0.

Boys/girls u-10 (2nd round): Hamza Roman w/o Abdul Basit; Hammad Shah bt Abdullah Amjad 4-1, 4-0; M Haziq bt Abdur Rehman 4-0, 4-2; Taimur bt M Zubair 4-1, 4-1; Zainab Ali bt Hassan Usmani 5-3, 4-2; Jamal Shah bt Esha Zubair 4-2, 4-0.