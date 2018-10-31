LHC’s former judge shot dead in Chakwal

CHAKWAL: Ch Mehmood Akhtar, a former judge, was shot dead in the jurisdiction of Jatli Police Station Tuesday. Police said the former judge of the Lahore High Court was on way back to Chakwal from his hometown, when at Tarkawal Mor near Jatli, some unidentified armed attackers opened fire on his car. Mehmood Akhtar died on the spot while his niece Sajida sustained bullet injuries. The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body to THQ hospital, Gujar Khan while the injured was shifted to DHQ hospital Chakwal. Police have registered a case. Meanwhile, the Punjab Bar Council has announced full-day strike on Wednesday (today).