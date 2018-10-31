Aqeel moves into POF Board Tennis C’ship third round

KARACHI: Aqeel Khan moved into the third round of the 3rd Chairman POF Board (national ranking) Tennis Championship at POF Tennis Courts in Wah, Islamabad, on Tuesday. Aqeel beat Malik Abdul Rehman 6-4, 6-2 in the second round. In other matches, Muzammil Murtaza defeated Huzaifa Abdul Reham 6-4, 6-3; Mudassir Murtaza thrashed Ahmed Babar 6-1, 6-0; Abid Akbar won against Heera Ashiq 6-4, 6-4, and M Abid overpowered Ahmed Chohdry 6-2, 7-6(2). In the doubles category, the pair of Saqib Hayat and Nauman Aftab beat the duo of Kashan ul Haq and Jibran ul Haq 7-5, 6-2.