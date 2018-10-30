India’s state terrorism: NA passes resolution on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to condemn state terrorism by the Indian forces and blatant violation of international laws in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

“Commemorating the Black Day of Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947, this house condemns the unabated state terrorism by the India forces and blatant violation of international laws in Occupied Kashmir,” the resolution moved by the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said.

The House also condemned the killing of more than 90,000 innocent Kashmiri in Occupied Kashmir by Indian occupying forces and also rejected the conduct of sham elections in Indian there by the Indian government, the failure of which speaks volume of the alienation of the people of occupied territory from the illegal Indian rule.

The National Assembly urged the international community for the expedited formation of the commission of Inquiry to investigate the gross human rights violations in IHK as recommended by the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“This House reaffirms its solidarity and commitment to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir in their just struggle for their right to self-determination and reiterates its continuing political, moral and diplomatic support for the just cause in line with UN Security Council resolutions.