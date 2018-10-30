Commander UAE Land Forces calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Commander of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Land Forces Major General Saleh Mohammad Saleh Megren Al-Ameri called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.

During the meeting, regional security situation and issues of mutual interest including cooperation in the fields of defence, security and military training between both the armies were discussed, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts in the fight against terrorism. Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, the Commander of the UAE Land Forces laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada, where he was also presented the guard of honour.