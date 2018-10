Aqeel enters second round of ranking tennis

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Aqeel Khan on Monday moved into the second round of the 3rd Chairman POF Board National Ranking Tennis Tournament at the POF tennis courts in Wah Cantt.

Aqeel blanked Gul Zaman 6-0 in the first set before Gul Zaman abandoned his match because of an injury.Results: Men’s singles (1st round): Aqeel Khan bt Gul Zaman 6-0, retd.; Malik Abdul Rehman bt Shakir Ullah 6-1, 6-3; Barkatullah bt Abdal Haider 7-6 (6), 6-4; Yousaf Khalil bt Rashid Khan 6-3, 6-2; Muzammil Murtaza bt Waqas Malak 7-6 (6), 6-2; Ahmed Babar bt Abbas Khan 6-4, 6-4; Mudassir Murtaza bt Nauman Aftab 6-4, 7-6 (5); Muhammad Shuaib bt Ejaz Khan 6-4, 7-5; Saqib Hayat bt Shaheen Mehmood 6-4, 6-3; Subhan Bin Salik bt Amjad Ishaq 6-1, 6-0; Heera Ashiq bt Musa Chaudhry 6-0, 6-2; Ahmed Chaudhry bt Asad Ullah 6-1, 6-1; Muhammad Abid bt Aqib Hayat 6-4, 6-0; Abid Ali Akbar bt Parbat Kumar 6-0, 6-2; Jibranul Haq bt Shehzad Khan 4-0, retd; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman bt Iftikhar Ahmed Bajwa 6-0, 6-1.

Boys’ U18 singles (1st round): Kashan Umar bt Hamidullah Yaqoob 6-1, 6-3; Hamid Israr bt Faizan Shahid 6-3, 6-1; Nauman Aftab bt Amir Zeb 6-1, 6-1; Ahtisham Humayun bt Azan Shahid 7-6 (4), 7-5; Parbat Kumar bt M Huazaifa Khan 6-2, 6-2; Musa Chaudhry bt Nalain Abbas 1-6, 6-3, 6-4; M Abdullah w/o Abdullah Adnan; Ahmad Asjad bt Uzair Khan 6-0, 6-0; Hassam Khan bt Asim Gul 6-1, 6-3; Zaib Nasar w/o Ahmad Kamil; Aqib Hayat bt Jahanzaid Inam 6-2, 6-2; Uzair Khan bt M Talha Khan 3-6, 7-5, 6-4; Sami Zeb bt Waleed Qureshi 6-1, 6-1; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman bt Hashish Kumar 6-0, 6-1; Saqib Hayat bt Subhan bin Salik 6-1, 6-2.