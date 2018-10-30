Sindh Opp leader writes to CM requesting representation of MQM-P, PTI, GDA

KARACHI: The Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi has sent a letter to the chief minister to formally register his protest that a committee recently constituted by the Sindh government for the welfare of religious minorities has no representation from the Opposition parties.

The Opposition leader sent the letter to CM Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday to raise objections to the non-inclusion of Opposition members in the Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee, which was constituted by the Minority Affairs Department earlier this month. Bringing the CM’s attention to the matter, the letter states that the chair and all members of the said committee belong to the ruling party in Sindh – the Pakistan Peoples Party, which “shows mala-fide intention of the government”.

The opposition leader requested that since the Opp benches have five minority MPAs, four of whom have been elected on minority reserved seats, representing PTI, MQM-P and the GDA, and one on women’s reserve seats, representing MQM-P, they should also be included in the committee. “The minorities of Sindh will be better represented by having representation of all parties rather than just the PPP. This will also show a positive working style by the PPP and it will bring harmony to the house.” The letter further said that only 36 per cent of the committee were representatives of the provincial government, which makes “this act unjustifiable”. “We would prefer that such a committee should be formed by the standing committee on minority affairs, which would be as per the norms of democratic principles,” it added. Copies of the letter have also been sent to the principal secretary to the Sindh governor, Sindh minister for minority affairs, parliamentary affairs minister, chief secretary, minority affairs secretary, and the registrars of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Sindh High Court. The minority affairs secretary had on October 12 issued the notification for constitution of the Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee. Minister for Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal is the committee chairman, while members include Minister for Excise & Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla, MPA Gian Chand Essrani, MPA Hamir Singh, MPA Lal Chand Ukrani, MPA Sadhumal Surender Valasi, MPA Anthony Naveed, Senator Anwar Lal Dean, MNA Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA Ramesh Lal, Senator Engineer Giyan Chand, Senator Krishna Kumari Kolhi, ex-MPA Dr Khatu Mal Jewan, Manoo Kolhi (Notable), Ramesh Singh (Sikh), Tushanamity Patel (Parsi), ex-MPA Poonjo Bheel, Hira Lal (Notable) as well as the director of minority affairs department and minority affairs secretary who will also act as convener. As per its terms of reference, the committee’s scope will be to resolve the welfare matters of minority communities residing in the province; to utilise the funds for welfare of minority communities as per this ratio: 58 per cent on repair/renovation/maintenance/rehabilitation, 7 per cent conservation of religious places of minorities, including procurement of relevant physical assets, as well as on providing financial assistance to needy and poor people, medical treatment assistance to patients, scholarships to needy and intelligent students of public sector institutions, Marriage/Jahez assistance to poor parents of brides-to-be and emergency assistance to accidental fires victims.