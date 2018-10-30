Wapda claim National Women Volleyball title

LAHORE: The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) won the National Women Volleyball Championship played at Peshawar. Defending Champion Wapda outclassed Army in the finals by 3 -1 held at Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar. Wapda retained their title successfully for the consecutive 14th time. Higher Education Commission (HEC) secured third while Punjab grabbed fourth position in the 5-day Championship. As many as nine teams participated in the Championship including Wapda, Pakistan Army, HEC, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad and Azad Jammu & Kashmir. Pakistan Volleyball Federation Chairman Chaudhary Muhammad Yaqoob was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony.