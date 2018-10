Aqeel advances in POF Ranking Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Aqeel Khan moved into second round of the third Chairman POF Board National Ranking Tennis Tournament in progress at POF Tennis Courts Wah.

Aqeel blanked Gul Zman 6-0 (rtd) in first round match played on Monday. Other moving into the second round are: Abid Ali Akbar, Gibran ul Haq, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, Parbat Kumar, Shaheen Mehmood, Rashid Khan, Gul Zaman and Subhan Bin Salik.

Results: Aqeel Khan bt Gul Zaman 6-0, retd; Malik Abdul Rehman bt Shakir Ullah 6-1, 6-3; Barkatullah bt Abdal Haider 7-6 (6), 6-4; Yousaf Khalil bt Rashid Khan 6-3, 6-2; Muzammil Murtaza bt M. Waqas Malak 7-6 (6),6-2; Ahmed Babar bt Abbas Khan 6-4, 6-4; Mudassir Murtaza bt Nauman Aftab 6-4, 7-6 (5); M Shoaib bt Ejaz Khan 6-4, 7-5; Saqib Hayat bt Shaheen Mehmood 6-4, 6-3; Subhan Bin Salik bt Amjad Ishaq 6-1, 6-0; Heera Ashiq bt Musa Chaudhry 6-0, 6-2; Ahmed Ch bt Asadullah 6-1, 6-1; M. Abid bt Aqib Hayat 6-4, 6-0; Abid Ali Akbar bt Parbat Kumar 6-0, 6-2; Jibranul Haq bt Shahzad Khan 4-0, retd; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman bt Iftikhar Ahmad Bajwa 6-0, 6-1.