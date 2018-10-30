Tue October 30, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 30, 2018

Civil work on BRT to complete by March

PESHAWAR: The civil work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project would be completed by March 16, 2019 due to extension of the project to Bacha Khan International Airport and Karkhano Market.

The spokesman for BRT project, Khalid Mukhtar, said there were conflicting reports about the completion of the civil work on the BRT project. However, he claimed the construction companies would complete the civil work on BRT by March 16, next year.

He said the extension of the period for completion of the civil work was due to the expansion of the BRT project at several places, including an extension to Bacha Khan International Airport and Karkhano Market, which were not included in the PC-1 of the project.

Besides, he said, flyovers were also added to the BRT project that took much time in the construction. However, he claimed the contract for the BRT project had been awarded to experienced companies which had already worked on Islamabad and Lahore metro bus services.

The spokesman said for the first time in Pakistan, a bicycle track alongside with the entire 28 kilometres of the BRT corridor will be constructed. Initially, 360 step-through frame bicycles will be bought and offered for people to rent them. The step-through frame bicycles will be more convenient for women.

Travellers will be able use their ‘Zu Fare Card’, which will be issued by the Trans-Peshawar Company, to rent the bicycles. The card can also be used to travel on BRT buses. Users will be able to charge as well as check the status of the card through a mobile application and a website.

To ensure the safety of riders, the cycles will be equipped with LED lights and reflectors.An official of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) told The News the work on the BRT was being carried out on war footings.

He said the workforce had three shifts to complete the project. The official said the project would be completed by March 16, adding, it had three sectors for smooth flow of traffic in the city.The BRT project would help resolve traffic congestion in the provincial capital.

