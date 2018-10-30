18 Peshawar UCs transmitting poliovirus identified

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday identified 18 union councils known for transmitting poliovirus in Peshawar and declared it as a separate administrative unit.

The move is a bid to overcome poliovirus and stop its rapid transmission. The deputy commissioner office issued a notification which said the polio environmental sample of the 18 union councils draining in the drain of Shaheen Muslim Town was found positive for the last more than one year. It said the general living condition of these union councils was also below satisfaction which required the immediate attention of the district administration.

These union councils are located in Town-1 and are known for chronic refusals due to strong opposition by some religious circles. The Pakistani officials associated with international organisations are being accused of their failure and not playing an effective role to handle this major issue in the provincial capital.

The deputy commissioner said these 18 union councils would be treated as a separate administrative unit under the command of a dedicated officer. The administrative head of these union councils would be called as Shaheen Muslim Town or SMT Circle and will be stationed at the Naseerullah Khan Babar Hospital in union council Deh Bahadar.