Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Top Story

KM
Khalid Mustafa
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Neelum-Jhelum power project: CoD of unit-4 to be attained in Dec

ISLAMABAD: The Commercial Operation Date (CoD) of Rs503 billion Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project will now complete in December this year, as the fourth unit of 242.25MW has been dismantled again.

The existing parts of the unit are being replaced and this process will be completed by mid of November. Chinese experts from Harbin city are installing new spare parts. The rotor of the unit got damaged at the very outset of making the project operational.

The unit-4 stopped functioning when the rubber ring of turbine got leaked. The unit-4 was then repaired and made operational, but the top management of the project refused to extend to the contractor the taking over certificate (ToC) unless genuine parts were replaced.

Chief Executive Officer of Neelum- Jhelum Hydropower Company Limited (NJHPCL) Brig (Retd) Mohammad Zareen said: “Yes, unit-4 has been dismantled and the required spare parts are being replaced by the Chinese team that came from Herbin city of China. He said the process will take more than a week and after that the unit will start operating. He said the same unit 4 had already completed its reliability period.

“And more importantly, the CoD of unity-4 will also be attained in December.” The project, Mr Zareen said, has 4 units with each having the capacity to generate 242.25MW out of which the management has achieved the CoDs of three units. Once the CoD of the whole project is achieved, the government will withdraw the Neelum-Jhelum surcharge of Re0.10 per unit being charged from the end consumers in the electricity bills.

Mr Zareen said so far the project had generated 1.8 billion electricity units. To a question, he said 280 cumecs water is needed to run the four turbines to generate 969 MW of the project. The water flow has now dwindled in Neelum river to 90 cumecs and in the month of January the water flows will further go down to 36 cumecs. The water flows start improving from February and till April they will increase to 280 cumecs and from April to August, the project will be in a position to generate 969MW power for five months a year.

In the remaining months, water is stored in the dam and during peak demand hours the project generates the maximum electricity. The log history of the project reveals that the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec) in 2002 approved the project at the cost of Rs84.502 billion. The cost scaled up to Rs277.502 billion which the Ecnec approved in 2012 and then its cost again surged up to Rs404.331 billion in 2015. And after that it was again hiked to Rs500.343 billion.

In 2002, the cost of the project was Rs84 billion but after the 2005 earthquake, the project’s design had to be modified keeping in view the fault lines passing through the project site and the scope of the project also increased.

Furthermore, due to the rising value of dollar the cost of the project had escalated to over Rs277 billion. And then the cost of project was revised upward by 86 percent to Rs404 billion mainly because of the inclusion of duties, taxes which further increased up to Rs503.343 billion because of the inclusion of IDC (interests during cost) till completion of the project and the cost of the consultant.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport