Afghan robber killed, three arrested in shootout

The Gulberg police gunned down a suspected dacoit in a shootout and arrested his three companions on Monday morning.

According to police officials, the personnel were patrolling in Karimabad when they spotted a suspicious vehicle. The policemen signalled them to stop, but one of them opened fire on the police, who retaliated.

A suspect was killed in a shootout and three were arrested in an injured condition. However, two of their accomplices managed to escape under the cover of fire. The suspects were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where Mehmood succumbed to his injuries. The three other men were Abdul Wali, Sar Gul and Daulat Khan alias Ustaad.

Initial investigations showed that they belonged to an Afghan gang and were involved in several cases of robbery. They also committed burglaries at the residences of advocate Sohail Baig Noori and Arshad Abbas in Federal B Area on October 25, 2018. The police claimed to have recovered a Suzuki Alto car, which is said to be the stolen property of the Gulberg police station, and seized four TT pistols, cash and looted valuables.

Reward for traffic cop

Sindh police chief Dr Syed Kaleem Imam announced a reward of Rs20,000 for the traffic police warden who had issued a ticket to a Saudi consulate employee two days ago for driving a vehicle without a registration plate on Sharea Faisal. A Sindh police spokesperson said the IGP lauded the efforts of Sub-Inspector Nawaz for implementing traffic rules.