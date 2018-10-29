‘Psoriasis also causes psychological issues’

Our correspondent

LAHORE PSORIASIS affects the everyday lives of patients particularly the women patients,” said a dermatologist in a statement issued in connection with the International Psoriasis Day. According to Pakistan Psoriasis Foundation report, overall women have greater difficulty dealing with the psychological and social issues caused by having psoriasis. Prof Dr Azim Jahangir Khan, professor of dermatology at Allama Iqbal Medical College, said, “Psoriasis is a chronic and inflammatory skin disease that could also cause inflammation of the joints, known as psoriatic arthritis.” Almost 10 to 15 percent of people with psoriasis have psoriatic arthritis. The risk for diabetesmellitus rises substantially in patients with psoriasis, he said. The dermatologist said, “Psoriasis is a very much treatable condition and some of the best treatments are available, including narrow band ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) as well as latest biologic agents and almost all the topicalmedications are available in Pakistan.”