Tajik envoy visits cultural landmarks of Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan, Sherali Jononov, on Sunday visited the cultural landmarks of the Peshawar city.

Accompanied by his family members, the envoy saw the historical Gor Khatri Archaeological Complex, Heritage Trail in Bazaar-e-Kalan and the Sethi House in Mohallah Sethian in the old parts of the Peshawar city.

Recording his impressions, the Tajik ambassador praised the historic structures. He said he was happy to see these beautiful buildings and sites.

Earlier, Sherali Jononov met officials of the Peshawar City District Government.

Director General of the City District Government Mian Shafiqur Rehman welcomed the envoy and briefed him on the important cultural landmarks of Peshawar, one of the oldest living cities of South Asia.

A press release said the Tajik ambassador invited the City District Government officials to visit Tajikistan to promote tourist activities in both the brotherly countries.