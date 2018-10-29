Rights activist ready to donate Rs2 million to dam fund if provided with justice

PESHAWAR: Development, Environment, Legal Aid and Technical Support and Advocacy Association (Delta) President Naazlee Sardar has promised she would donate Rs2 million to the dam fund if she was provided justice in her case pertaining to her inherited property.

She appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to order investigation as to how her legally inherited property in a posh locality of Peshawar was made controversial by preparing fake documents.

Talking to The News here, she recalled that Javed Amjad, Tehsil Municipal Officer who allegedly issued the no-objection certificate (NOC) illegally as the case was sub-judice in a court, had been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Naazlee Sardar, a human rights activist and former TV compere, recalled how in 2000 another NOC was issued for illegal transfer of the same property to another ‘qabza’ group. “When I complained to the Army Monitoring Cell set up for corruption investigations during General Pervez Musharraf’s rule, the Town Committee immediately cancelled the NOC.

She said the TMO office was legally bound not to issue the NOC and yet it granted it to the land mafia, who had been refused several times in the past by the same TMO as documented in the property file.

“The NOC is important as without it the property cannot be sold or transferred but my opponents got NOC with the connivance of the TMO Javed Amjad despite the fact that I was living in that house and they did not have its possession,” she said. “On the basis of that NOC, the property was transferred through registry with Revenue Department. When they took illegal and forceful possession as the police was also paid to be with them, my complaint was not heard. The police saod the party has legal documents like NOC and registry and so they were owners and I should move the court,” she recalled.

She said during Musharraf’s rule when she was in the US, the same group took illegal possession of her house, but upon the complaints of the neighbours and her family the police reclaimed the house.

However, she recalled that in 2009 the police was hand in glove with the ‘qabza’ group and only after intervention of the then Senator Farhatullah Babur of PPP the police registered the FIR against the accused.

Presenting the copies of her documents, Naazlee Sardar said the court in its verdict had declared the ownership of her stepmother based on fraud, and her sale to ‘qabza’ group stood null and void because court had declared that she was not the real owner of the property.