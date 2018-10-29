Govt to facilitate seminaries: Asad

SWABI: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said on Sunday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would facilitate the hitherto neglected religious institutions.

He was addressing the concluding session of a three-day congregation of Jamiat Ishaat Tauheed Wal Sunnah here.

A number of religious and political figures from across the world spoke on the occasion. Ulema from Egypt also attended the gathering.

Asad Qaiser said the religious scholars who run the seminaries were also Pakistanis and the government had planned to give due weight to them. He said the government would facilitate the seminaries.

The speaker said seminaries were citadels of Islam and no one could harm them.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab said they had no alliance with any political party but would fight for the cause of the religious schools of learning.

“We are religious people and will continue our religious work with complete determination. This work would continue in future as well,” he said.

The Maulana added those using religion for political interests would be opposed. He vowed nobody would be allowed to defame Islam or harm its followers.