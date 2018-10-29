PHC judge visits Nowshera prison

NOWSHERA: Justice Qalandar Ali Khan of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) paid a surprise visit to the Nowshera Prison on Sunday and ordered the release of 20 inmates involved in petty crimes.

Justice Qalandar, who was also accompanied by District and Sessions Judge Nasrullah and Civil Judge-cum Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Wali, was briefed by Jail Superintendent Falak Sher Khan.

He informed the PHC judge about the number of detainees at the prison.

Justice Qalandar Ali Khan directed the jail superintendent and the district and sessions judge to submit a report on the delay in construction of new building for the prison.

The PHC judge asked the jail superintendent to improve the quality of food and hygienic standards at the prison.

He also listened to the complaints of the prisoners. The inmates complained about overcrowding in the facility and late production of challans by the police.