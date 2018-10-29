Asian Hockey Championship: Pakistan, India declared joint winners

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUSCAT: The organisers declared both India and Pakistan joint winners following no play in the final on Sunday due to heavy rain.
Pakistan defeated Malaysia on penalty shoot out to make it to the final while India beat Japan 3-2 in second semis Saturday. Malaysia beat Japan 3-2 to earn third position for fifth consecutive time.
