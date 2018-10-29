Punjab govt transfers 20 DCs

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday night reshuffled 20 deputy commissioners (DCs) of the province.

According to a notification, Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq, deputy commissioner Lahore (acting charge basis), has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of the Chief Minister Secretariat for further posting, while Saleha Saeed (awaiting posting) has been posted as DC Lahore on acting charge basis. Adnan Arshad Aulakh, DC Hafizabad, has been transferred and posted as additional secretary home, Naveed Shahzad Mirza, director (Admin & Finance) Anti-Corruption Establishment, as DC Hafizabad, Sohail Khawaja, director (Estate Management) Lahore Ring Road Authority (LRRA), as DC Jhelum, Flt Lt (retd) Imran Qureshi, DC Chakwal, as director (Estate Management) LRRA, Ishratullah Khan Niazi, additional secretary (Admin) Information & Culture, as DC Attock, Zahid Iqbal Awan, DC Mianwali, director (Local Government) Faisalabad, Shoaib Jadoon (awaiting posting) as DC Mianwali, Ghulam Saghir Shahid, DC Chakwal, as deputy secretary Special Education Department, Capt (retd) Abdul Sattar (awaiting posting) as DC Chakwal, Muzaffar Khan, DC Sargodha, as additional secretary (Admin) Information & Culture, Silwat Saeed (awaiting posting) as DC Sargodha, Nadeem Abbas Bhango, DC Khushab (on officiating basis), as additional secretary ETPB, Arshad Manzoor, deputy secretary Special Education, as DC Khushab, Muhammad Zaman Wattoo, DC Sahiwal, as additional commissioner (Coordination) Faisalabad, Sardar Saifullah Dogar, special secretary finance, as DC Sahiwal, Saqib Ali Ateel, DC Lodhran, as additional commissioner (coordination) Sahiwal, Rao Imtiaz Ahmad, ADC (revenue) Chiniot, as DC Lodhran, Muhammad Ayub Khan, DC Bahawalpur, as additional secretary Youth Affairs & Sports, Shozeb Saeed, deputy secretary/PSO to CS, as DC Bahawalpur, Kaiser Saleem, DC Muzaffargarh, as programme director Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme, Ehtesham Anwar as special secretary HUD & PHE Department, as DC Muzaffargarh, Rafaqat Ali, DC Layyah, as additional secretary (Admin) Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education, and Babar Bashir, CM Secretariat, as DC Layyah.

Moreover Allah Ditta Warraich, DC Rajanpur, has posted as deputy secretary transport, Muhammad Altaf Baloch, additional secretary Energy Department, as DC Rajanpur, Khizer Afzaal, DC Chiniot, as deputy secretary Energy Department, Aman Anwar Kedwai, currently at the disposal of PRA, as DC Chiniot, Zeeshan Javaid, DC Narowal, as additional secretary Higher Education Department, Waheed Asghar (awaiting posting) as DC Narowal, Rizwan Nazir, DC Okara, as deputy secretary Food, Shahzadi Wasima Umar (awaiting posting) as DC Okara, Ahmad Kamal Maan, additional secretary Higher Education, as DC Pakpattan against a vacant post, and Marrayam Khan, additional secretary Home, as DC Kasur vice Rana Muhammad Arshad, DC Kasur, who has been directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government issued transfer and posting orders of several district police officers (DPOs) across the province on Sunday night.

According to a notification, Mumtaz Ahmed Dev, PS Police Training School Sargodha, has been posted as DPO Mianwali vice Syed Karar Hussain who has been directed to report to the Central Police Office (CPO) Lahore. Abadit Nisar, DPO Chiniot, has been posted as DPO Khushab vice Syed Husnain Haider, Irfan Tariq (awaiting posting) as DPO Bhakkar vice Khurram Shakoor, Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia, MCMC Special Branch, as DPO Sahiwal against an existing vacancy, Sajid Kiani (awaiting posting) as DPO Hafizabad vice Saif Ullah Khan, Sadiq Ali, SP Special Branch Sargodha, as DPO T.T.Singh replacing Zulfiqar Ahmed, Muhammad Anwar Khetran, AIG Admin & Security CPO, as DPO Chiniot vice Abadit Nisar, Ather Ismail Amjad, SSP Headquarters Traffic Punjab Lahore, as DPO Okara vice Zeeshan Asghar, Muhammad Masoom, additional SP Mobiles Lahore, as DPO Khanewal, replacing Faisal Mukhtar, Malik Jamil Zaffar, SSP/RO CTD Rawalpindi, as DPO Lodhran vice Usman Ijaz Bajwa, Muhammad Atif Ikram, SP Survey Special Branch, as DPO Vehari vice Ahmed Nisar Aziz Virk, Rana Tahir Rehman Khan, SP VVIP Security Lahore, as DPO Layyah vice Zahid Nawaz, Jahanzeb Nazir Khan (awaiting posting) as DPO Sheikhupura replacing Dr Sardar Ghias Gul Khan and Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan, SSP Investigation CTD Punjab Lahore, as DPO Kasur vice Muntazir Mehdi.

Moreover, Flt Lt (retd) Imran Yaqoob, DPO DG Khan, Rab Nawaz, DPO Rajanpur, Najeebur Rehman Bugvi (awaiting posting), Muhammad Kashif Aslam, DPO Narowal, Amir Taimoor, SSP Investigation Multan, and Muhammad Iqbal, DPO Bahawalpur, have been directed to report to the CPO for further orders.

Enam Waheed has been posted as DIG Investigation Lahore, Waqas Nazeer as DIG Operations Lahore, Zulfiqar Hameed as CCPO Lahore, Tariq Abbas Qureshi as RPO Gujranwala, Bilal Sadiq Kamyana as RPO Sheikhupura, Waseem Ahmad Sayal as RPO Multan and Suhail Tajak as RPO Bahawalpur.