Mon October 29, 2018
Sports

BR
Bureau report
October 29, 2018

Wapda women clinch national volleyball title

PESHAWAR: Defending champions Wapda on Sunday defeated Army 3-1 in the final of the National Women Volleyball Championship and won the title for a record fourteenth time here at the Peshawar Sports Complex.

Wapda only lost one match to Army in the championship and in the fourteen years history of the National Women Championship.

Though Army got a good start and won the first set 25-18 but Wapda staged a strong comeback and won the next three sets 25-20, 25-15, 25-12 to bag the title.

Army’s smasher Azra displayed a good game in the decider giving a though time to Wapda blockers.

Experienced Wapda smashers Madiha and Zeenat with the full support from Fozia on the right and Rabia on the left side played well and helped their team clinched the title.

Likewise, Higher Education Commission (HEC) thrashed Punjab 3-0 in the third position match and won the bronze medal.

Pakistan Volleyball Federation Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob was the chief guest on the occasion. Former provincial sports minister Syed Aqil Shah, Secretary Pakistan Volleyball Federation Shah Naeed Zafar, Organizing Secretary Khalid Waqar and a large number of spectators were also present.

Later, the chief guest distributed trophies and medals amongst the wining and runner-up teams.

A total of nine teams including Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Wapda, Army, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and HEC participated in the five-day event.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports KP and Pakistan Volleyball Federation organised the event.

