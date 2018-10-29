Operation against electricity thieves launched in Faisalabad Division

FAISALABAD: Under the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, an operation against electricity thieves has been launched in the division. A meeting was held here to devise the coordinated strategy for making the campaign against electricity theft a success. RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad, Fesco CEO Mujahid Islam Billah and other officers discussed the matters relating to the operation. Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that all-out cooperation would be provided to take action against the electricity thieves and police force would be provided to raiding the parties to avoid any resistance from the accused persons. Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad informed that the district enforcement committee was working with full commitment and dedication for initiating measures against the incidents of power theft and all process was also being supervised to root out the menace of electricity theft. He said that a cell was also set up in his office to receive secret information against the power theft incidents. He also assured full cooperation with the Fesco authority for successful raids against power thieves. Fesco CEO Mujahid Islam Billah gave details about the intelligence network and said that doubtful industrial, domestic and commercial connections were being checked and proper surveillance was also being carried out to oversee the chances of electricity theft. He informed that an awareness campaign had also been launched for the information of consumers and no big fish would be left beyond the operation and drastic action would be taken against the electricity thieves without any discrimination.