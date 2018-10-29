Six killed in Faisalabad incidents

FAISALABAD: Six persons, including three women, were killed in separate incidents in and around the city.

Robi, daughter of Anees and a resident of Chak 208-RB, was crossing a road when a rashly driven vehicle hit her. She was shifted to DHQ Hospital where she breathed her last. In another accident, 50-year-old unknown woman was hit by a recklessly vehicle when she was crossing a road. She was shifted to Allied Hospital where she expired. Similarly, a bus hit a motorcyclist near Miani Chowk on Bypass Road. As a result, Nabeel and Umair received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas pillion rider Saleem was shifted to a hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, a speedy trailer hit a motorcycle on Sangla Road. As a result, motorcyclist Saleh of Chak 126-RB was killed while Asif Butt was shifted to a hospital in serious condition. In another incident, Sopura, 3, daughter of Abdul Khaliq and a resident of Chak 339-GB, breathed her last in Allied Hospital after receiving severe burn injuries when she fell on boiling milk in her house.

New rates of daily use commodities: The District Price Control Committee (DPCC) has fixed new rates of daily use commodities for the convenience of general public.

The DPCC spokesman said here on Sunday that sugar will be available at Rs54 per kilogram whereas white grams will be sold at Rs 92per kg. Similarly, price of white grams will be Rs96 per kg, black grams (big) at Rs95 per kg, gram pulses (small) Rs90 per kg, gram pulses (big) Rs95 per kg, lentil pulses (big imported) Rs72 per kg, lentil pulses Rs98 per kg, Maah pulse (washed imported) Rs100 per kg, Mash pulses (unwashed imported) Rs92 per kg, Moong pulses (washed polished) Rs 90 per kg, Moong pulses (unwashed) Rs94 per kg, chilli powder Rs265 per kg, gram powder (Besan) Rs96 per kg, rice Basmati Super Karnal (new) Rs 110 per kg, Basmati Super Karnal (old) Rs126 per kg, rice Ari Rs44 per kg, milk Rs70 per litre, yogurt Rs75 per kg, mutton Rs650 per kg, beef Rs300 per kg, Roti (bread 100 grams) Rs6 and ice Rs5 per kg. Rates of vegetables, fruits and poultry items will be issued on daily basis and strict action would be taken against the profiteers without any discrimination, the spokesman added.

18 arrested for decanting: The police have arrested 18 shopkeepers for decanting and selling loose petrol illegally from various parts of the district.

The accused included Ismail, Kashif, Mushtaq, Umar Farooq, Jameel, Nawaz Muzammil, Ahtesham, Jahanzeb, Shehzad, Sultan, Tauseef, Zainul Abedin and Shahzad. The police have registered cases against them.

Man commits suicide: A man committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Bhowana police. Qudratullah of Chak 190-RB swallowed poisonous material over a domestic dispute. He was shifted to Allied Hospital where he expired.

Gang busted: Satiana police claimed to have arrested a dacoit gang and recovered snatched articles and weapons from their possession. On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested Sufiyan alias Shani (ring leader) and his two accomplices Ali Haidar and Ghulam Haidar. The police also recovered snatched articles, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.