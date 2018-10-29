Measles vaccination drive ends today

LAHORE: The measles vaccination campaign which was started on October 15 in Punjab will continue on Monday (today). The last date of the campaign was Oct 27, however, it was extended up to Oct 29 to ensure vaccination of each and every child. The parents who have not so far get their children vaccinated should fulfil their responsibility and get advantage of the free opportunity provided by the government, said Punjab Health Services Director General Dr Munir Ahmad here on Sunday.

He said all the teams of Health Department, trained with the technical support of UNICEF and WHO, along with social mobilisers were present in each locality/union council in their camps to vaccinate the children. Dr Munir said the provincial government was spending Rs 5 billion on the campaign.