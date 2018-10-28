Qureshi seeks PPP, PML-N help for creation of south Punjab province

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday categorically denied landing of Israeli aircraft in Pakistan and said that the news viral at social media was baseless.

Talking to the media here after his arrival from Islamabad, he said neither an Israeli aircraft landed in Pakistan nor entered Pakistan’s air space, and the story viral on the social media was totally baseless.

Responding to a query about sacking of journalists, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government could not interfere in the policy matters of private media houses.

Responding to a query, he said Pakistan People’s Party should support the move to create south Punjab province, instead of criticising or raising objections on the honest PTI efforts in his regard. The PPP has ruled the country for five years, but it failed in creating a province in south Punjab. He said it was very easy to criticise the government and raise objections, but accomplishing a task is really difficult. He said the PTI needs cooperation from the PPP and the PML-N for creation of south Punjab province. He said the PTI could not amend the constitution alone for creation of south Punjab province and the party needed cooperation from the PPP and the PML-N. The creation of south Punjab would favour all political parties. He said the south Punjab province would be created as a result of collective efforts of all political parties.

The foreign minister said China is a ally close and most reliable friend of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Kahn would visit the country to discuss all issues of mutual interest including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and look for business opportunities and Chinese investment in Pakistan in different sectors.

The foreign minister said that Saudi financial assistance would stabilise economy and bring positive changes in the economy.

About Afghan issue, he said Pakistan wishes peace between the two countries. He said Afghanistan is levelling baseless charges against Pakistan, which is not good to seek solution. He said the PTI government was very serious to solve 70 years old problem of Kashmir dispute and was ready to talk to India on the matter.

Criticising the opposition alliance, he said it would not deliver goods because the alliance has no solid grounds for its creation. He said the people of Pakistan were more conscious and aware about the opposition parties and they understand the unity among opposition parties developed to protect their personal stakes.