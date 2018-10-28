Senate HR body seeks report on on closure of INGOs, child abuse scandal

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has taken notice of the closure of 16 international non-governmental organisations (INGOs) working in Pakistan.In its meeting to be held on November 5, the secretary Interior Ministry has been asked to inform the Senate committee of the reasons of their closure as well as brief the committee on the rules and regulations devised for the registration of INGOs, says a press release.

Several ambassadors of different countries also called upon the prime minister in an open letter to look into the matter. According to their letter, most of these NGOs were providing critical assistance to the people of Pakistan in different areas and their closure would not only affect those in need of assistance but also render thousands of Pakistani workers jobless. So far, the government has not responded on the issue.

The Senate committee will also take up the issue of a child abuse scandal that was recently unearthed in Okara as reported by investigative journalist Umar Cheema. DPO Okara has been called to inform the committee of the actions taken so far by the police in apprehending the accused and providing justice to the victims and the aggrieved families.