Trail 6 trek attracts dozens

Islamabad : Dozens of people from the diplomatic community, government, armed forces, corporate sector and other walks of life participated in a morning trek on Trail 6 of the Margalla Hills.

The trek organised by the Serena Hotels under its Adventure Diplomacy Initiative ended on sumptuous breakfast at the plateau overlooking the Talhar Valley.

It combined a gentle picturesque amble for the first 1.5 kilometers with a more challenging incline towards the end.

Noted among trekkers were the representatives of the embassies and missions of Sweden, Switzerland, Argentina, Belgium, Romania, Hungary, the European Union, Egypt, Peru, Canada, Vietnam, Australia, United Kingdom, Austria,, Czech Republic, France, Syria, Spain, Netherlands, Uganda, Kuwait and USA.

The chief guest on the occasion was renowned mountaineer Colonel (r) M. Sher Khan, who was the first Pakistani to climb the daunting Rakaposhi (7,788 metres) and Nanga Parbat (8,126 metres).

The participants said the beautiful scenic vistas and flora provided them with ample opportunities to test their photographic skills.

They took a short break partway up the trail to rest and enjoy the views.

The trek ended on the plateau overlooking Talhar Village, considered one of the most beautiful and eye-catching locations in the Margallas.

The organisers said the Adventure Diplomacy encouraged human engagement with nature while testing physical prowess and was part of Serena Hotels initiatives to expand and enhance how people come together to share experiences.