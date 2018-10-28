Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Abid, Ushna clinch: Pakistan Open tennis titles

LAHORE: M Abid and Ushna Suhail (ZTBL) clinched the 3rd EBM Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2018 men’s and ladies singles titles here at the PLTA Tennis Courts on Saturday.

EBM Director Shahzaib Munir was the chief guest graced of the concluding ceremony while PLTA Chairman Rao Iftikhar, Secretary Rashid Malik, Finance Secretary Rai Zahid Zafar, players and their families and a great number of tennis lovers were also present on the occasion.

In the closely-contested men’s singles final, Abid stunned top seed Aqeel Khan 7-6, 7-6. Both the players remained busy in long rallies and powerful shots throughout the game. In the first set, the score was tied at 6-6 and it was being expected that Aqeel would use his vast experience to win it comfortably but Abid had other plans. He played some powerful shots to win the first set 7-6. The second set was identical to the first one, where the score was once again tied at 6-6 and this time too, Abid prevailed in the end to take it 7-6, thus registered an epic title victory. In the ladies singles final, Ushna was in sublime form and played superb tennis with great authority to outclass Sara Mansoor by 6-2, 6-3. Ushna was off to flying start as she put Sara under tremendous pressure to take the first game 6-2. Sara fought comparatively well in the second set as the score was tied at 3-3. Ushna, who is the only world ranking female player of the country, once again showed her class and utilized her international experience to win the next three points in a row to take the set, thus registered a title triumph.

The Under-18 title was won by Mohammad Shoaib, who beat Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 7-5,7-6, the Under-10 title went to Hamza Roman, who outpaced Abu Bakar Talha (Wapda) 8-1 while the seniors doubles 40 plus title was clinched by the pair of Maj Adnan/Talha Waheed (gas & oil Pakistan), who defeated Israr Gul/Jehanzeb Khan 6-2, 7-5.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage