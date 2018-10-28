PSO, LUMS ink agreement

LAHORE: PSO CSR Trust has entered into an agreement with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) for sponsoring six deserving scholars currently inducted at LUMS via their National Outreach Programme (NOP).

The agreement is part of PSO’s efforts towards ensuring the social development of Pakistan through quality education, a statement said on Saturday.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at the Rausing Executive Development Centre (REDC) of LUMS, where PSO CSR Trust also presented a cheque of approximately Rs5.1 million to LUMS.

According to the agreement, the selected six NOP scholars would directly benefit from a one-year financial assistance provided on behalf of PSO.

PSO Human Resource General Manager Shahzad Safdar said, “We are very pleased to partner with the LUMS for their NOP which has already begun to bring about immense change not only in the lives of individuals, but also entire families and communities.”