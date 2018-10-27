Date extended for admission to medical, dental colleges

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU) on Friday extended the last date for admission to all private medical and dental colleges of the province without late fee till Monday, November 5.

The move is aimed at facilitating the students and their parents to apply for admissions to the colleges.

Earlier, October 28 had been fixed as the last date for admissions. As per the new plan, now the admission forms will be received without late fee till Monday, November 5, 5pm at KMU main campus in Hayatabad, Peshawar.

The demand for extension of date was also received from parents and administrations of the private sector medical and dental colleges to accommodate a reasonable number of students.

Pro-VC appointed for UET Mardan: Governor Shah Farman has approved the appointment of Dr Imran Khan as the first-ever pro-vice-chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology, Mardan.