COAS confirms death for 14 terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday confirmed death sentences awarded to 14 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism.

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists were involved in attacking armed forces/law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, killing of innocent civilians and destruction of educational institutions and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Hotel Malam Jabba, Swat. On the whole, they were involved in killing of 22 persons including three civilians, 19 armed forces/Frontier Constabulary and police officials and injuring 23 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

All the convicts were members of proscribed organisations. They were tried by special military courts. They confessed their offences before the magistrate and the trial court and were awarded death sentence. Besides, eight convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.

Detail of each case is as under:

Rehman Ali, son of Hassan Ghani, Rehmat Ali, s/o Sher Malik, Saifur Rehman, s/o Akbar Aman and Fazal Mabood, s/o Fazal Rabi: They were involved in destruction of an educational institution and attacking armed forces/law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif along with seven soldiers, a civilian and injuries to 12 others.

Irshad Ahmed, s/o Mumtaz: He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sepoy Raza Khan. He was also involved in destruction of PTDC Hotel Malam Jabba, Swat.

Afreen, s/o Naseem: He was involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of five soldiers and injuries to seven others.

Ahmad Hussain, s/o Qari Muhammad Zarif: He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Naib Subedar Hussain Faraz along with four officials and injuries to five others.

Bacha Rehman, s/o Masoom Jan: He was involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Havaldar Muhammad Ilyas along with four soldiers and injuries to six others.

Muhammad Majeed Khan, s/o Sanoubar: He was involved in killing of innocent civilians and attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sepoy Asif Mehmood and injuries to an officer along with two soldiers. He was also involved in destruction of Government Primary School Zangi, Swat, and Pakistan Telecommunication Limited Exchange Tower.

Muhammad Aqil, s/o Nawab Ali: He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Assistant Sub Inspector Noor Zaman along with four officials and injuries to five others.

Saifullah, s/o Muhammad Rafique: He was involved in destruction of Government Primary School Langar (Swat) and attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Naik Ghulam Hassan, Sepoy Shoukat Ali and injuries to two other soldiers.

Muhammad Sher Ali Khan s/o Sher Afzal Khan: He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sepoy Raza Khan.

Muhammad Tariq, s/o Ghulam Badshah: He was involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Naik Muhammad Suleman and injuries to another soldier.

Ali Rehman, s/o Fazal Wahid: He was involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sepoy Shoukat Ali and injuries to another soldier.