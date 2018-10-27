150 surplus vehicles to be auctioned

Islamabad : The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has decided to auction 150 surplus vehicles owned by it and attached organisations.

The decision comes in light of the austerity measures of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A detailed presentation on official vehicles of the ministry and attached organisations was given to Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood was given at the ministry on Friday.

The minister ordered the auction of all excess vehicles without delay. He, however, said the auction should take place only after the meeting of all codal formalities and adherence to rules.

Officials said the ministry would auction around 150 vehicles early next month. They said the money generated by the auction would go to the national exchequer.