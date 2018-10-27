Red Army beat Sixteen Star Academy

KARACHI: Red Army recorded a convincing 2-0 victory against Sixteen Star Academy in the Leisure Leagues School and Academy Championship here at Sixteen Star Ground.Mohammad Bilal and Mohammad Sheharyar scored one goal each for the winners in the small-sided football tournament match.In another match, Sixteen Star Green defeated Anglo GBSS School by 1-0, thanks to Qumber Abbas for producing the solitary goal of the match.The match between Muslim GBSS School and Titans FC ended in a goalless draw. The match between Red Army Jr and Sixteen Star Blue also ended in a draw.