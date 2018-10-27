Kohli taking nothing for granted as records keep tumbling

NEW DELHI: Indian captain Virat Kohli has set a new benchmark for consistency but the 29-year-old says he feels no sense of entitlement even after a decade of international cricket.

Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach 10,000 One-day International runs in his 205th innings against West Indies on Wednesday, eclipsing compatriot Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record by an astounding 54 innings.

With over 1000 ODI runs in 2018, Kohli walks out to the crease with an aura of near-invincibility but he said the secret still lies in working hard for every run and never taking things for granted.

“Even after playing for 10 years, I don’t feel like I’m entitled for anything here,” Kohli told BCCI.tv.“You still have to work hard for every run you score at the international level. You should never take things for granted, never take it easy at any stage.”

Despite such glowing individual numbers, Kohli insisted his greatest source of joy remains in contributing for the team.“I’ve just focused on the situation, and I’m glad that I’ve been able to help the team by contributing with the bat,” he added.