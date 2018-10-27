Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM
China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

Sports

REUTERS
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SA won’t use ball-tampering scandal to sledge: du Plessis

PERTH: South Africa will not use the ball-tampering scandal which plunged Australian cricket into disgrace earlier this year as a means of winding up the hosts in the upcoming limited overs series, Proteas captain Faf du Plessis said on Friday.

Australian skipper Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft were all handed lengthy bans for their roles in the scandal during the third Test in Cape Town in March.

“I don’t think us as a team would go there,” du Plessis told reporters in Perth after the team arrived for the series, which starts next month and features three one-dayers and one Twenty20 match.

“It’s got nothing to do with the cricket - it’s in the past.“In terms of what happened in Newlands, that’s in the past for us. For us, it’s business as usual.”Du Plessis said the tour of Australia would give some of the younger members of his side the opportunity to push for places in the squad for next year’s one-day World Cup in England.

“It would also give them a taste of playing in a hostile atmosphere, which will stand them in good stead,” he added.“I just go back to Adelaide when I walked out to bat in that night Test match and there were 60,000 people booing,” du Plessis said of the match two years ago.

“That’s what makes home teams so challenging to tour - when you get to a place where the crowd is intimidating.“That’s something that youngsters will take a great deal of learning from. It tests your character. And if you get through it, you show yourself more than anyone else what you’re capable of.“I’m hoping that it’s there for us as a team just to get used to that difference, especially when you go to a World Cup.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress