944 power pilferers caught, Rs13m recovered in Multan

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has caught 944 power pilferers and registered cases against 724 of them.

It also recovered Rs30 million from the power thieves of 13 districts of south Punjab during a crackdown, said the Mepco officials. Talking to journalists, Mepco chief executive Friday said that power pilferage was conducted in the first 25 days of October in south Punjab.

Giving circle-wise details, he said that 250 people were caught for power theft and Rs8,319,000 fine was imposed on them in Multan circle. At least Rs2,248,000 fine was imposed on 114 consumers for power theft and 63 cases were registered against them in Dera Ghazi Khan circle.

At least Rs4,065,000 fine was imposed on 79 power thieves and 19 cases registered in Vehari circle while Rs1,976,000 fine was imposed on 65 consumers and 37 cases registered against them on power theft in Bahawalpur circle.

At least Rs2,593,000 fine was imposed on 91 consumers and 31 criminal cases registered in Sahiwal circle, Rs1,846,000 fine was imposed on 87 consumers for power theft and 148 cases registered in Rahimyar Khan circle while Rs7,461,000 fine was imposed on 194 consumers and police registered cases against 104 consumers in Muzaffargarh circle.

Mepco chief executive Engineer Akram Chaudhry said that Rs249,000 fine was imposed on 13 consumers and police had registered eight criminal cases against them in Bahawalnagar circle while Rs2,422,000 fine was imposed on 51 consumers and police had registered 34 cases in Khanewal circle. He said ruthless crackdown was continued indiscriminately.