Rangers arrest sacked CTD inspector with arms, explosives

The Sindh Rangers on Friday claimed to have arrested a dismissed inspector of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

According to a Rangers spokesperson, personnel of the paramilitary force conducted an intelligence-based raid in Malir where they apprehended Zaheer Ahmed alias Gul. The suspect was said to be involved in kidnappings and other heinous crimes.

He was dismissed from service in 2016 and an FIR was registered against him after he was found involved in kidnapping for ransom cases. Ahmed had been allegedly supplying arms and ammunition to criminals associated with Lyari gang war and Sohail Dada group. He was also involved in drug peddling and land grabbing to generate money for the gangs.

Moreover, despite being dismissed from service, Ahmed allegedly arrested people for bribes. The paramilitary force also claimed to have seized a Kalashnikov, a .222 rifle, a 12-bore rifle, a hand grenade, a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, 27 kilograms of explosive material and two kilograms of hashish. They also recovered foreign currency worth millions of rupees. More raids would be conducted to arrest his associates. Ahmed was later handed over to the CTD for further investigations.

Two vehicle-lifters held

The Taimuria police claimed arresting two men allegedly involved in car and motorcycle lifting in the city. According to SHO Chaudhry Muhammad Tufail, police carried out raid on a tip-off in Buffer Zone where they arrested two car-lifters.

The suspects used to lift cars and motorcycles with a master key and later sold them to a person, Abdul Majeed, in rural Sindh. The police claimed to have recovered a stolen car and five motorcycles and seized arms from the two.

Investigations showed the suspects used to sell a motorcycle for just Rs10,000, and a car for Rs100, 000 to Rs1, 50,000. Many of the stolen motorcycles are being used as Qingqi rickshaws in rural Sindh. Several cases had already been registered against them at different police stations in Karachi.

Two more suspects, identified as Nadeem and Wasim, were apprehended by the Special Investigation Unit. Police officials said the suspects had killed a milk shop owner, Saleem, over a monetary dispute on June 9. Cases were registered against them.